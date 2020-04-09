AAP Golf

Leishman planning to play Aust Open

By AAP Newswire

Australian golfer Marc Leishman - AAP

1 of 1

Marc Leishman remains committed to playing in this year's Australian Open, which will sit amongst a crowded 2020 world golf calendar.

The world No.15 said the Open was a priority, particularly with it returning to Melbourne's sandbelt for the first time in 18 years, hosted by Kingston Heath Golf Club.

With the coronavirus pandemic halting tournaments around the world, the back-end of 2020 will be jam-packed with tournaments including three majors.

While the British Open has been cancelled, the PGA Championship has been slated for August 3-9, the US Open rescheduled for September 14-20 and the Masters for November 9-15.

The Australia Open's date is yet to be finalised but it's likely to be late November/early December and Leishman said it was one he didn't want to miss.

"It's going to be a tight schedule but I will do everything I can to get back, particularly with it being in Melbourne," Leishman said on Thursday.

"There's a lot of reasons I want to get back - my family are there, including my grandmother who's getting fairly old - and the Australian Open is certainly one of them.

"But it depends on how long the quarantining happens for and there's a lot of logistical issues but I will do everything I can to get back."

The news is a boon for Open organisers, who will also try to lure Australian No.1 Adam Scott, Cameron Smith and two-time winner Matt Jones to defend his title.

While this week he'd normally be stalking the fairways at Augusta in the US Masters, Leishman has been spending time at his US home with his wife Audrey and three kids, saying it's the longest "off-season" he's had in 12 years.

Despite the global impact of the pandemic, he's still able to play golf locally so is keeping his game in good shape but says the timing is disappointing after such a sparkling start to the year.

The USPGA cancelled the Players Championship after the opening round, with Leishman in the mix after carding a 67.

He also won a tournament in January and was runner-up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.

The Tour is scheduled to resume with the Charles Schwab Challenge from May 21-24 at the Colonial Country Club in Texas.

"Hopefully that can happen - that seems fairly soon to me but who knows what can happen," he said.

"It's just a matter of being ready to go and I will be nice and fresh and hungry to finish off this season."

Latest articles

News

newsXpress Tatura makes mystery bags and care packs

Move over Netflix, newsXpress Tatura is creating fun packs for bored residents in the area. Owner John Lovel said last Friday his wife Jenny came up with the idea of making mystery bags and delivering them to kids with nothing to do. “People...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Tatura Lions Club seeks online donations

The Tatura Lions Club has announced its collection centre at Tatura CFA will be closed on Good Friday due to COVID-19 restrictions. The club said in a recent Facebook post there would be no door knocking or collections at the roundabout for the...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Rotary record for Tatura and beyond

Tatura Rotary Club is kicking goals and breaking records. The addition of Cheree Neave and her son William on Wednesday, March 18, made it three generations from one family, at one club, at the same time. The duo joined Cheree’s mother, Carol Neave...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

Golf

Fan sues Woods, caddie for alleged shove

A Florida fan is suing Tiger Woods and his caddie for an alleged push at the Valspar Championship in 2018, which he says caused him injuries.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Norman credited for Masters resilience

In what would have been Masters week, Australian peers recall the pain of Greg Norman’s collapses and near-misses, but also his resilience.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Open gone, Masters set for November

The 2020 British Open has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic and will not be played for the first time since 1945, with the Masters now set for November.

AAP Newswire