Fan sues Woods, caddie for alleged shove

Tiger Woods and his caddie Joe LaCava are being sued by a fan for an alleged shove during the Valspar Championship in 2018 that caused him injuries.

Brian Borruso said in court papers on Tuesday he tried to take a selfie as Woods approached his tee shot left of the 13th green in the third round at Innisbrook.

But Joe LaCava "intentionally shoved" him, causing him to stumble and fall into the crowd.

Josh Drechsel, the lawyer representing Borruso, said the lawsuit was filed two years after the tournament to get a better understanding of the injuries, described in the lawsuit as "either permanent or continuing."

Mark Steinberg, the agent for Woods at Excel Sports Management, did not immediately reply to a text seeking comment. LaCava said he had no comment.

Drechsel, meanwhile, issued a public plea for evidence from fans who might have been at the 13th green that day and witnessed the incident.

One video Dreshsel has shows LaCava approaching the fans with his left arm extended saying: "You've got to back it up."

Drechsel says he wants to find the fans who could be heard on another video.

"One says, 'I love Tiger, but I don't like him' and another voice is heard saying, 'He just pushed him. He just shoved him right out of there.'"

The lawsuit says Borruso went to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Woods played the Valspar Championship for the first time in 2018, a key event in his return from back surgeries.

Before record crowds, at times standing a dozen rows deep around tee boxes, he came within one putt on the 18th hole of forcing a playoff and finished one shot behind Paul Casey.

Woods was named as a defendant because he employs LaCava, who previously was the longtime caddie for Fred Couples and began working for Woods in the autumn of 2011.

Drechsel said he asked the PGA Tour for video from the tournament but said the tour told him it was unable to provide any without a court order.

