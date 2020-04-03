AAP Golf

British Open chiefs ponder postponement

By AAP Newswire

Shane Lowry - AAP

The British Open golf could become the latest major sporting event to be postponed because of the coronavirus crisis, but a final decision has not yet been taken, organisers said on Thursday.

Media reports have said the annual tournament, meant to take place at Royal St George's on the southern English coast from July 16-19, was in danger. It is reputed to be the oldest golf tournament in the world and this year's edition is meant to be the 149th.

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of governing body the R&A, said in a statement: "We are continuing to work through our options for The Open this year, including postponement.

"Due to a range of external factors, that process is taking some time to resolve. We are well aware of the importance of being able to give clear guidance to fans, players and everyone involved and are working to resolve this as soon as we can."

The first golf major of the season, the US Masters, was due to take place on April 9-12 but was postponed to an unspecified date last month.

Postponement of the British Open golf will be difficult given other tournaments later in the year and the fickle British weather.

"We will give a further update as soon as we are in a position to do so and thank everyone for their support and understanding in this challenging situation."

