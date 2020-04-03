British Open chiefs ponder postponement

5370537724001

The British Open golf could become the latest major sporting event to be postponed because of the coronavirus crisis, but a final decision has not yet been taken, organisers said on Thursday.

Media reports have said the annual tournament, meant to take place at Royal St George's on the southern English coast from July 16-19, was in danger. It is reputed to be the oldest golf tournament in the world and this year's edition is meant to be the 149th.