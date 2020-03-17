AAP Golf

People trump golf postponements: Tiger

By AAP Newswire

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods has sought to put the cancellations of a slew of golf tournaments due to the coronavirus into perspective on Monday, saying the well-being of others trumped the sport.

"There are a lot more important things in life than a golf tournament right now," the 15-times major champion wrote on Twitter.

"We need to be safe, smart and do what is best for ourselves, our loved ones and our community."

Woods, 44, has been struggling recently with pain in his surgically-repaired back but had hoped to defend the Masters title he won last year at Augusta National next month.

Last week organisers of the year's first major postponed the tournament in the hopes of helping slow the spread of the growing pandemic.

The decision to postpone the year's first major came the day after the PGA Tour cancelled the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Florida after one round and all events through April 5.

Woods' remarks came on the heels of the Centres for Disease Control recommendation on Sunday that events of 50 or more people should be cancelled for the next eight weeks throughout the United States.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected almost 180,000 people and killed over 7,000 worldwide.

