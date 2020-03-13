AAP Golf

Test all PGA players and caddies: McIlroy

By AAP Newswire

Rory McIlroy - AAP

1 of 1

Rory McIlroy has called for every PGA player and caddie to be tested for Covid-19 and says the Tour should shut down if anyone has the virus.

The world No.1's comments follows the announcement the Tour will go ahead without fans for the remainder of the Players Championship with the coronavirus spreading around the world.

"My mother's got respiratory issues and I certainly don't want to get something and pass it on to her and all of a sudden there's some sort of complication," he told reporters after the opening round of the PGA event.

He urged the Tour to test all players, caddies and officials.

"More than anything, everyone needs to get tested,'' McIlroy said.

"I saw there's commercial labs now that are testing at some capacity, I guess, and for us to keep playing on the PGA Tour, all the tour players and people who are involved need to get tested and make sure no one's got it.

"Because everyone knows you can have it and not have symptoms and pass it on to someone who's more susceptible to getting very ill from it."

Earlier on Thursday, US PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced the next three tour events after the Players Championship would go ahead but without fans until the Texas Open in early April.

"It's (coronavirus) in its infancy here in the United States, and it's going to get worse before it gets better," said McIlroy.

"It's a scary time, and I think that the PGA Tour have made a step in the right direction and I think we just have to play it by ear and take it day by day.

"Today's overreaction could look like tomorrow's underreaction."

McIlroy added he can't see how fans will be allowed inside the gates at Augusta National.

Augusta National Golf Club, which runs the Masters, is believed to be exploring all options of how to run the tournament.

They are expected to make a decision on the 2020 edition next week, although that could come as early as this weekend.

But the Northern Irishman says he does not need to wait for the club's announcement to know whether it should go ahead with fans in attendance.

"I don't see how they can let spectators in if they do play it at this point," McIlroy said, with a crowd of approximately 200,000 fans expected over the three practice days and four tournament days.

McIlroy shot an even-par 72 to trail leader Hideki Matsuyama by nine shots at TPC Sawgrass.

Latest articles

Water

Farmers welcome early autumn rainfall

Cropping and dairy farmers were jumping for joy after rainfall gave autumn a kick-start this week. ««March 5»» From 9 am on Wednesday, March 4 to 3 pm on Thursday, March 5, Kyabram saw 66.8 mm of...

Jamieson Salter
Water

Zero allocation affects NSW dairy farmers

The Searle family can’t do too much more to streamline their dairy operation without access to affordable irrigation water.

Sophie Baldwin
Water

Seasonal determinations increase slightly in most systems

Seasonal determinations in the Murray, Goulburn, Loddon and Campaspe systems have all slightly increased in the latest seasonal determinations, released on March 2. In the Murray system, seasonal determinations increased from 57 per cent of...

Rodney Woods

MOST POPULAR

Golf

Hatton wins Palmer event, Leishman second

England’s Tyrrell Hatton has won the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Florida’s Bay Hill course while Australia’s Marc Leishman was runner-up.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Golf pundit fears for injured Jason Day

US PGA Tour commentator Brandel Chamblee has expressed concern for Jason Day, who may not contest the Players Championship due to an ongoing back injury.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Jason Day withdraws from Palmer event

Just five weeks out from the Masters, Jason Day has withdrawn from the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a back injury.

AAP Newswire