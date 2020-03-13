PGA Tour to continue but without fans

Commissioner Jay Monahan has announced his US PGA Tour will not follow other major US sports, who have suspended their leagues, stating all golf tournaments will proceed but without fans through to the Valero Texas Open in April.

The Texas Open is the final regular US Tour event before the Masters.

Augusta National Golf Club, organisers of the Masters, are slated to make their announcement about the 2020 edition next week, which will be three weeks before they are set to host the year's first major.

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, fans will no longer be able to attend events starting with Friday's second round of the Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

However, fans will be continue to be allowed in during Thursday's first round, which is already underway.

Florida's St John's County, where TPC Sawgrass is located, has already had one person test positive for the virus.

"I've spoken to President Trump this morning, and I spoke to (Florida state) Governor Ron DeSantis a few hours ago as well," Monahan said.

"Our team is in constant communication with local health authorities in each market in which our tournaments are played.

"It's important to note, that could change, but for the time being, this decision allows the PGA Tour, our fans and constituents to plan, prepare and respond as events develop."

Basketball's NBA season was suspended on Wednesday night after Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell contracted the COVID-19 virus.

Soccer's MLS has been suspended for 30 days while tennis' ATP tour has been suspended for six weeks.

Monahan admits there is pressure to shut down the PGA Tour but doubled down on his reasoning that golf is outdoors.

However, MLS soccer matches are held in open-air stadiums while large-scale outdoor musical festivals have been suspended such as Coachella, originally set for April in the California desert.

"I think it's natural to feel pressure to do what others have done," he said.

"I think if you look at our venues, obviously we're an outdoor sport, we're not in a stadium, and here this week at TPC Sawgrass our players are making their way over 400 acres.

"There are other circumstances that led to the decisions that those leagues made that are unique to those leagues that we're not currently faced with.

"We contemplated everything (including suspending the US Tour) and we feel like based on where we are right now, in St. Johns County, we feel that this is a safe environment in which to continue to move forward with a tournament of 144 players with limited personnel on-site,.

"We're comfortable that this is the right path forward, but that is something that we'll continue to consider as we go forward."