AAP Golf

McIlroy survives carnage to contend again

By AAP Newswire

Rory McIlroy - AAP

1 of 1

Rory McIlroy is looking to put an exclamation mark on his recent ascension to world No.1 with a second victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida.

Courtesy of a scintillating run of form since winning the Tour Championship in August, McIlroy returned to the top of the rankings last month for the first time since the end of 2015.

Now, the four-times major winner has a chance to increase his cushion over his challengers having remained well in contention after three rounds at Florida's Bay Hill course.

England's Tyrrell Hatton carded a one-over 73 and at six-under-par he will take a two-shot lead into the final round over McIlroy (73) and Australia's Marc Leishman (72).

McIlroy has squandered several chances to win during the past six months.

In nine starts worldwide since the Tour Championship, the Northern Irishman has finished inside the top 10 a remarkable eight times but has earned only one victory.

That was at the World Golf Championship in China last November.

However, McIlroy believes he can get the job done on Sunday and earn a 19th career US PGA Tour victory.

"I'm confident in my game. I think my ball striking's been good. I was pretty good off the tee today," McIlroy said on Saturday.

"I'm thinking well around the course. I feel like my distance control's been pretty good."

McIlroy, a US Open winner, compared the brutal conditions on Saturday to the testing American major.

The third round was the toughest day of scoring in 40 years at Bay Hill, with only one player breaking par.

Not a single player shot in the 60s for the first time since the 1980 edition as strong winds, thick rough and fast greens wreaked havoc on many of the world's best golfers.

"It's a mental grind. It's about just trying to stay as patient as possible out there," McIlroy said.

"But it's a nice change from the norm.

"I've talked about trying to really embrace challenge these days when I would have shied away from it in the past.

"So really trying to embrace the tough conditions."

Latest articles

Finance

Aust shares set for coronavirus-driven hit

Australian shares are likely to fall at the open of trade for the week as coronavirus fears continue to dampen economic activity and spending.

AAP Newswire
Finance

ANZ to cut jobs, union says 230 to go

ANZ is cutting jobs at its retail distribution and financial planning business, with the banking union placing the number at 230.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Virgin Money Aust to launch digital bank

Virgin Money Australia says it will launch a digital bank this year, joining neobanks such as 86 400, Up, Xinja and Volt.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Golf

Coronavirus won’t affect PGA Tour schedule

The PGA Tour’s schedule won’t be interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic but organisers will introduce new methods to protect players and fans.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Jason Day withdraws from Palmer event

Just five weeks out from the Masters, Jason Day has withdrawn from the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a back injury.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Piercy counts cost of homophobic posts

PGA golfer Scott Piercy is counting the costs of two lost deals after his controversial homopobic posts.

AAP Newswire