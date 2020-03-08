Marc Leishman in PGA mix at Palmer event

AAP Golf

By AAP Newswire

Marc Leishman has battled tough conditions to remain well in the mix midway through the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida.

Leishman, the 2017 winner at Orlando's famed Bay Hill course, has picked up a birdie to sit at five-under-par through eight holes on Saturday.

The Australian world No.21 was even with the card before making birdie at the par-5 sixth hole.

South Korea's Sung Kang and England's Tyrrell Hatton top the leaderboard at seven under.

Leishman is joined at five under by Sungjae Im and Danny Lee.

World No.1 and 2018 Palmer winner Rory McIlroy is a shot back at four under having bogeyed the par-3 second.

Sydney native Matt Jones was the only other Australian to have made the cut and he sits at one under through 13 holes.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational event is one of the most prestigious events on the US PGA Tour and affords the winner a three-year exemption on tour, one more than regular events, and a $US1.7 million ($A2.6 million) cheque.

