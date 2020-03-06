AAP Golf

Aussies toil, McIlroy leads Palmer event

By AAP Newswire

Jason Day, of Australia.

While the Australians are struggling, Rory McIlroy has battled tough morning conditions to post the clubhouse lead midway through the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Strong breezes are making scoring difficult on Thursday at Florida's Bay Hill course, but world No.1 McIlroy made it look easy during a six-under-par 66.

Teeing off the 10th hole at the Orlando course, four-time major winner McIlroy made an early bogey before two birdies brought him back in the mix.

The 2018 Palmer champion then lit up the front nine (his back nine) with three birdies and an eagle.

At six under, he leads by one shot from American Talor Gooch, while there is a logjam of players who shot 68 to sit at four under, including England's Tyrrell Hatton.

Meanwhile, Australians Jason Day and Adam Scott failed to live up to their billing in a marquee group together alongside four-time major winner Brooks Koepka.

Day had a late bogey and a double-bogey on his last hole to shoot 74 and at two-over-par he is three shots ahead of Scott (77).

Fellow Australian Matt Jones (75) also struggled and is three over.

Out in the afternoon wave is 2017 Palmer winner Marc Leishman, who sits even with the card through three holes.

The Palmer Invitational is a prestigious stop on the US PGA Tour that affords the winner a three-year exemption, one more year than regular events, and a $US1.7 million winner's cheque.

