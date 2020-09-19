Galleries It’s a dog’s day out as Shepparton’s off-leash dog park reopens Sadie the New Zealand Huntaway cross Staffy. 1 of 35 Bentley Dexter the black Labrador. 2 of 35 Bentley Dexter the black Labrador. 3 of 35 Bentley Dexter and Teddy. 4 of 35 Bentley Dexter the black Labrador. 5 of 35 Loki the German Shepherd cross Dutch Shepherd. 6 of 35 Bentley Dexter the black Labrador. 7 of 35 Jenna the Dalmatian with Luke and Miki Bothwell. 8 of 35 Jenna, Jobe, Salvador, Loki and Teddy. 9 of 35 Sadie the New Zealand Huntaway cross Staffy. 10 of 35 Sadie the New Zealand Huntaway cross Staffy. 11 of 35 Daisy the Whippet. 12 of 35 Bentley Dexter the black Labrador. 13 of 35 Daisy the Whippet. 14 of 35 Rosie Condello and Sasha the rescue dog. 15 of 35 Jobe the Bull Arab. 16 of 35 Bentley Dexter the black Labrador. 17 of 35 After a rough start to life Salvador the American Staffy is up for adoption at Goulburn Valley Pet Rescue, but in the meantime he loves spending time at the dog park with Steph Sparrow. 18 of 35 After a rough start to life Salvador the American Staffy is up for adoption at Goulburn Valley Pet Rescue, but in the meantime he loves spending time at the dog park with Steph Sparrow. 19 of 35 After a rough start to life Salvador the American Staffy is up for adoption at Goulburn Valley Pet Rescue, but in the meantime he loves spending time at the dog park with Steph Sparrow. 20 of 35 After a rough start to life Salvador the American Staffy is up for adoption at Goulburn Valley Pet Rescue, but in the meantime he loves spending time at the dog park with Steph Sparrow. 21 of 35 Madita Lauer and Loki the German Shepherd cross Dutch Shepherd don matching bandana and mask. 22 of 35 Loki the German Shepherd cross Dutch Shepherd. 23 of 35 Madita Lauer and Loki the German Shepherd cross Dutch Shepherd don matching bandana and mask. 24 of 35 Dion Prince and Teddy. 25 of 35 When Molly is not busy at her day job at Darby's Paints Shepparton she enjoys heading to the dog park with Megan Brown. 26 of 35 Rosie Condello and Sasha the rescue dog. 27 of 35 Bentley Dexter the black Labrador and Anita Crestani show off their matching bandana and mask on an outing to the dog park. 28 of 35 Norm Kortum and Daisy the Whippet. 29 of 35 Taylah Treves and Sadie the New Zealand Huntaway cross Staffy could not hide their excitement when they returned to Shepparton's off-leash dog park. 30 of 35 Taylah Treves and Sadie the New Zealand Huntaway cross Staffy could not hide their excitement when they returned to Shepparton's off-leash dog park. 31 of 35 Lenny the Jack Russell cross Foxy. 32 of 35 Morris the Maltese cross Foxy. 33 of 35 Morris the Maltese cross Foxy. 34 of 35 Morris the Maltese cross Foxy. 35 of 35