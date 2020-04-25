Shepparton’s Mooving Art cows are legend-dairy

Shepparton's Mooving Art is an ever-changing public art exhibition showcasing colourful, life-sized cows with plenty of personality.

The fibreglass bovines are scattered throughout Shepparton and surrounding towns in public gardens, playgrounds and even at businesses.

More than 90 cows are in the herd, paying homage to the strength of the dairy industry in Greater Shepparton.

News photographer Megan Fisher grabbed some snaps of these happy heifers.