Galleries

Shepparton’s Mooving Art cows are legend-dairy

By Shepparton News

1 of 25

2 of 25

3 of 25

4 of 25

5 of 25

6 of 25

7 of 25

8 of 25

9 of 25

10 of 25

11 of 25

12 of 25

13 of 25

14 of 25

15 of 25

16 of 25

17 of 25

18 of 25

19 of 25

20 of 25

21 of 25

22 of 25

23 of 25

24 of 25

25 of 25

Shepparton's Mooving Art is an ever-changing public art exhibition showcasing colourful, life-sized cows with plenty of personality.

The fibreglass bovines are scattered throughout Shepparton and surrounding towns in public gardens, playgrounds and even at businesses.

More than 90 cows are in the herd, paying homage to the strength of the dairy industry in Greater Shepparton.

News photographer Megan Fisher grabbed some snaps of these happy heifers.

Latest articles

National

One new coronavirus case confirmed in WA

A single case of COVID-19 has been recorded in Western Australia overnight following three ‘zero-case’ days earlier this week.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW man ‘joined terror org Al-Nusra Front’

A Sydney man has been charged over his travel to Syria to allegedly fight with terror organisation Al-Nusra Front.

AAP Newswire
National

Anzac Day marked in spirit amid isolation

Private reflections have replaced traditional public services and marches on an historic Anzac Day, amid coronavirus restrictions.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Galleries

Shepparton’s Mooving Art cows are legend-dairy

Shepparton’s Mooving Art is an ever-changing public art exhibition showcasing colourful, life-sized cows with plenty of personality. The fibreglass bovines are scattered throughout Shepparton and surrounding towns in public gardens, playgrounds and...

Shepparton News
News

Meet your neighbours

In this week’s edition of Meet Your Neighbours we headed to South Shepparton to an avenue lined with modern brick houses and filled with friendly young families.

Morgan Dyer
Galleries

Come fly with me

Another day at home is another chance to take photos for Benalla photographer Rene Martens, who took time out to capture these birds recently

Shepparton News