Greater Shepparton, meet your neighbours!

The Jenkins family is having a ball. Parents Kellie and Mat Jenkins with their four kids, (left) Noah, 9, Liam, 4, Harry, 6, and Connor, 7.

Olivia Neville, 7, with mum Ali and sister Emilia, 3.

Deanne Nobbs and Riley Wooster, 9.

Eight-year-old Jacob Hunter has been having fun monkeying about.

The Coolahan family - Jamie, Sophie, 17, Jed, 13, Jo and dog Belle - has been making the most of the time together.

Nine-year-old Montana with her mum, Kate Montgomery.

Madison Wright has her hands full with seven-month-old Adalind Wright and two-year-old Harrison Wright.

Priscilla De Palma, 11, Sonno De Palma, 8, and Kim De Palma.

There's never a dull moment in the Hunter household, with parents Todd and Cher Hunter kept busy with eight-year-old Jacob and Neve, 5.

