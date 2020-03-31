Galleries


Spectacular mother nature puts on a show in Shepparton

Rene Martens captured the sun rising on Shepparton's iconic windmill display on Monday.

Rene Martens captured the sunrise from Benalla to Shepparton on Tuesday.

Rene Martens captured the sunrise on Tuesday.

John Painter captured this shot of cloud formation above Mooroopna on Sunday afternoon.

Rene Martens captured this shot of the storm in Mooroopna on Sunday.

Rene Martens' drive to work on Monday morning was spectacular.

Rene Martens captured the sunrise comming into Shepparton on Monday.

Rene Martens had full view of the storm in Mooroopna on Sunday.

Rene Martens took this picture of dark clouds over Benalla on Sunday.

Storm clouds prays on the trees - Rene Martens.

Clouds reflect the water - Melissa Hiscock.

Melissa Hiscock captured this photo on her morning walk last week.

Melissa Hiscock captured these pictures last week.

