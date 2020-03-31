Galleries Spectacular mother nature puts on a show in Shepparton Rene Martens captured the sun rising on Shepparton's iconic windmill display on Monday. 1 of 13 Rene Martens captured the sunrise from Benalla to Shepparton on Tuesday. 2 of 13 Rene Martens captured the sunrise on Tuesday. 3 of 13 John Painter captured this shot of cloud formation above Mooroopna on Sunday afternoon. 4 of 13 Rene Martens captured this shot of the storm in Mooroopna on Sunday. 5 of 13 Rene Martens' drive to work on Monday morning was spectacular. 6 of 13 Rene Martens captured the sunrise comming into Shepparton on Monday. 7 of 13 Rene Martens had full view of the storm in Mooroopna on Sunday. 8 of 13 Rene Martens took this picture of dark clouds over Benalla on Sunday. 9 of 13 Storm clouds prays on the trees - Rene Martens. 10 of 13 Clouds reflect the water - Melissa Hiscock. 11 of 13 Melissa Hiscock captured this photo on her morning walk last week. 12 of 13 Melissa Hiscock captured these pictures last week. 13 of 13