Galleries Thrills and spills at the 75th Kyabram Rodeo Hannah Carle from Cloncurry in Queensland is about to enter the arena for the breakaway event. 1 of 42 The 75th Kyabram Rodeo was held on Friday night. 2 of 42 The 75th Kyabram Rodeo was held on Friday night. 3 of 42 Bailey Woodard takes part in the bull ride. 4 of 42 Jack McArthur takes part in the bull ride. 5 of 42 An entrant from New Caledonia takes cover during the Saddle Bronc Ride. 6 of 42 Gaucho: Isaac Telford feels the kick during the Saddle Bronc Ride. 7 of 42 Dean Oliver competes in the saddle bronc ride. 8 of 42 9 of 42 10 of 42 Look ma, no hands: Tai Gorsuch realises that this steer is all buck, no bull. 11 of 42 12 of 42 13 of 42 14 of 42 15 of 42 Don't bail: Bailey Woodard tries to tame the beast. 16 of 42 17 of 42 18 of 42 19 of 42 20 of 42 Getting vertical: The ground awaits Greg Hamilton in the Saddle Bronc ride. 21 of 42 Taking the bull by the horns: Matt Hedlund goes hammer and tong in the Steer Wrestling competition. 22 of 42 Mud, sweat and cheers: There were thrills and spills aplenty at the 75th Kyabram Rodeo on Friday night, with James Bennett (pictured) bearing the brunt of the bucking bull. For more Rodney Braithwaite pictures, turn to page 20. 23 of 42 Let us all rejoice: Emerald's Ellysa Kenny parades the national flag during the rodeo's opening ceremony. 24 of 42 25 of 42 Here to cheer: Alannah, Angela and James Mead from Echuca loved the rodeo atmosphere. 26 of 42 Heath Chalmers from Swan Hill entered the open saddle bronc. 27 of 42 All dressed up and ready to ride: Nicholas, 8, and Isabella Beggs, 10, from Tatura. 28 of 42 Rachell, Cypress (2) and Carlee Beaty from Shepparton are big rodeo fans. 29 of 42 Erika Quinn, TJ Evison and Leslie Moore drove the trail from Echuca for Friday night's Kyabram Rodeo. 30 of 42 Barney Souter and Tait Onlsen, 4, from Tongala and Riley Henger, 7, from Frankston teamed up for the big event. 31 of 42 Chester Cashill, 5, with Mabel Cashill, 4, from Seymour enjoyed the rodeo action. 32 of 42 Melissa, Lily (8) and Couper (9) Williams from Kyvalley were ready for some thrills and spills. 33 of 42 Nikki Hill and Kooper Reid arrived from Nathalia for the big night of action. 34 of 42 On the range: Millie, 9, Hamish, 6, Isla, 7, and William Fitzgerald, 3, from Tongala were ready to enjoy the show. 35 of 42 Ranch dressing: Adelaide trio Poppy Brady, Lily Johnson and Jess Hahn were done up to the nines at the 75th Kyabram Rodeo. 36 of 42 37 of 42 38 of 42 39 of 42 40 of 42 41 of 42 42 of 42