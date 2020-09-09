From The Archives

Bound for more trouble?

By Shepparton News

June 7, 1982

A prisoner in the lock-up at the Shepparton Police Station retained his friendly disposition this morning despite a cold night behind the wire.

He was found loitering on a vacant block in Bennett St yesterday.

The combined efforts of constables Tim Fisher and Pat Storer was needed to bundle the accused into the back of a divisional van when apprehended at 11.10 am.

But what do you do with a too-friendly eastern grey kangaroo in the middle of a built-up area?

Shepparton police were not sure, but after numerous phone calls, the Fisheries and Wildlife came to the rescue.

Wildlife officer Errol Parmigiani will take the kangaroo to a remote area, away from his biggest enemy — humans.

Tallarook State Forest is the most likely spot — there is a good population of eastern grey kangaroos.

There he should revert fairly quickly, Mr Pamigiani said, and forget the bread rolls given to him by friendly Shepparton policemen.

