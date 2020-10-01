AAP Finance

Flight Centre to close another 90 shops

By AAP Newswire

A cyclist passes a Flight Centre agency. - AAP

1 of 1

Flight Centre is closing 90 of its travel agencies across the world, having already cut about 4,000 jobs this year due to the pandemic ravaging the travel industry.

Many of the closures will be in Australia, although chief executive Graham Turner said this did not necessarily mean more redundancies.

There are about 400 Flight Centre agencies left in Australia.

"A lot of these shops will be more heavily staffed than they were in the past so we'll be building them back up with staff coming back on board as the business returns," Mr Turner told ABC television on Thursday.

He said some workers would move to call centre and online roles.

Flight Centre operates in 23 countries and its workforce, which used to be about 20,000 people, has been slashed by about 70 per cent as workers were stood down or made redundant.

Coronavirus restrictions have decimated international travel and limited interstate movements.

Mr Turner is part of an industry group working with the government to help travel resume.

He said he hoped state and territory border restrictions could be eased soon, and Australia and New Zealand could set up travel arrangements.

Flight Centre has been contacted for comment.

Shares were higher by 1.71 per cent to $14.00 at 1129 AEST.

Latest articles

World

Singapore to allow entry from Australia

Singapore says travellers from Australian states other than Victoria will be able to fly in, from October 8.

AAP Newswire
World

Endometriosis plan missing in NZ policy

Endometriosis New Zealand has called on Jacinda Ardern’s government to implement greater support for sufferers of the insidious disease.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump’s Proud Boys remark hits nerves

Donald Trump’s failure to condemn an ultra-right group has been one of the few moments to stand out in a chaotic debate with rival Joe Biden.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Premier Investments’ 29pc FY profit rise

Premier Investments has lifted full-year profit by 29 per cent and is prepared to close stores such as Just Jeans and Smiggle amid the online shopping boom.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Bank of QLD reveals $175m FY loans expense

Bank of Queensland has revealed a $175 million loan expense in its full-year results, largely due to the coronavirus crippling borrowers.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Rex leases 737s for capital city routes

Regional airline Rex is preparing six Boeing 737s to fly between east coast capital cities next year in a shake-up for the aviation industry.

AAP Newswire