Microsoft resolves outage after five hours

By AAP Newswire

Microsoft sign - AAP

Microsoft has taken five hours to resolve a major outage of its workplace applications but has not clarified what caused the outage.

The company said the outage, which affected users' ability to log into Office 365 applications, began on Monday evening in the US.

Microsoft did not reply to questions on Tuesday about what caused the outage but said on its service-status Twitter account that it had identified a "recent change" that appeared to cause problems.

It then rolled back the change and applied other unspecified "mitigation efforts".

The company said five hours later that the problem was resolved.

Internet service outages are not uncommon and are only rarely the result of hacking or other intentional mischief.

A Zoom outage disrupted virtual school for many back in August.

On Tuesday morning, the workplace communications service Slack reported issues sending messages for over an hour.

