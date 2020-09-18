AAP Finance

DJ’s food division losing money: owner

By AAP Newswire

A David Jones store in Melbourne. - AAP

1 of 1

Woolworths Holdings is reviewing its South African clothing business and the food division of Australian unit David Jones in a bid to stem losses amid a slump in earnings, its chief executive said.

Roy Bagattini, who took over as CEO of the fashion and food retailer in February, is on a mission to improve the performance of the David Jones department store chain.

His predecessor Ian Moir paid a premium to bulk up in Australia and turn the company into a leading southern hemisphere retailer.

"Although some progress has been made, our David Jones business has simply not transitioned fast enough," Mr Bagattini told analysts on Thursday after Woolworths reported a 65 per cent drop in annual earnings.

Woolworths announced a review of its Australian real estate assets in May, a process that would include restructuring debt.

On Thursday, Mr Bagattini announced a number of new plans, giving investors a peek into his thinking about the Australian business.

While the roll-out of a partnership with BP Garage aimed at capturing convenience shoppers was progressing well, the larger format David Jones food business continues to be loss-making, necessitating a review.

At a minimum, Mr Bagattini said he hoped the review would get the business to "a break-even position during the 2022 financial year."

Woolworths has also started a range of "cost-out" initiatives to take at least $A20 million of costs out of the Australian businesses on an annualised basis.

The company has received several non-binding offers for the sale and leaseback of the remaining real estate of David Jones, which would help the unit reduce borrowing needs and pay down debt.

Woolworths, which also owns the Country Road brand, is also reviewing the strategy and execution of its struggling South African fashion, beauty and home business.

The goal would be "fixing and repositioning" a division plagued by poor fashion "mistakes" over the past two years, it said.

Mr Bagattini said whilst poor execution was to blame, Woolworths' challenges lie in strategy, which for too long ignored new young, vibrant and aspiring customers.

"As a business, we have not evolved fast enough and that's left us somewhat behind the curve," he said.

The review will seek to address relatively long and inflexible lead times - the time it takes to produce clothes - in order to better react to fast-moving customer trends, he said.

Latest articles

Soccer

Mourinho tight-lipped on Bale’s return

Jose Mourinho has again refused to talk about Gareth Bale’s imminent return to Tottenham after his side’s Europa League win against Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Barca president facing no-confidence vote

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is set to face a vote of no-confidence from the club’s members.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Juve’s Pirlo gamble adds Serie A intrigue

An abridged matchday this weekend marks the delayed start of Italy’s Serie A season, which remains far from normality amid the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

NAB super providers to pay $57m penalties

Two of NAB’s superannuation companies have been ordered to pay more than $57 million in penalties after charging fees without providing services.

AAP Newswire
Finance

China’s industrial output accelerates

China’s retail sales rose 0.5 per cent last month from a year earlier, data shows, expanding for the first time this year.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Japan exports fall 15% in August

Japan’s 15 per cent drop in exports from a year earlier has been outpaced by a more than 20 per cent decline in imports, its finance ministry says.

AAP Newswire