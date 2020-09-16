AAP Finance

Japan exports fall 15% in August

By AAP Newswire

Containers are placed at a port in Yokohama, south of Tokyo - AAP

1 of 1

Japan's trade surplus widened in August as the pandemic pummeled a wide array of industries and sapped consumer demand.

The 15 per cent drop in exports from a year earlier was outpaced by a more than 20 per cent decline in imports, according to finance ministry data released on Wednesday.

In one rare bright spot, exports to China rose 5 per cent.

However both exports and imports with the US fell more than 20 per cent, helping reduce the politically sensitive trade surplus by 20 per cent to 373 billion yen ($A4.8 billion).

Many Japanese manufacturers provide chemicals, equipment and components for Chinese-assembled products.

Robust exports have recently helped drive growth but suffered as China's economy slowed and the pandemic took hold.

The pace of the decline in exports has lessened as pandemic-related shutdowns in China, the US and Europe eased.

Exports fell 28 per cent year-on-year in May, 26 per cent in June and 19 per cent in July.

Exports in August totalled 5.23 trillion yen, outpacing 4.98 trillion yen in imports, leaving a surplus of 248 billion yen. That compared with a 152.2 billion yen deficit a year earlier.

Trade in most categories of products declined in August, with exports of transport equipment such as vehicles falling 23 per cent. Imports have been falling in Japan for over a year.

Helping boost the trade surplus, imports of oil, gas and other fuels plunged 45 per cent, partly thanks to lower prices for many commodities.

Despite the latest weak data, surveys of manufacturers show new export orders are recovering, said Tom Learmouth of Capital Economics.

"But while goods exports will continue to recover as activity picks up in Japan's trading partners, exports of goods and services may not reach pre-virus levels until early-2022," he reported.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Mother aiming for Sir Rupert Clarke repeat

Daniel Bowman had his greatest moment as a trainer when Begood Toya Mother won the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes and he is looking for a repeat performance.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Perseverance Chris Waller’s key to Kolding

Chris Waller is adamant George Main Stakes contender Kolding is going as well as he ever has and only needs the right conditions to return to the winner’s list.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Racing mourns champion Irish rider Smullen

Nine-time Irish champion jockey Pat Smullen has died aged 43, a year after retiring from racing as he had treatment for pancreatic cancer

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Myer’s $172m FY loss, more stores to close

Department store group Myer has reported a full-year loss of $172.4 million amid the pandemic and will continue to close stores in preference for online trade.

AAP Newswire
Finance

NAB super providers to pay $57m penalties

Two of NAB’s superannuation companies have been ordered to pay more than $57 million in penalties after charging fees without providing services.

AAP Newswire
Finance

China’s industrial output accelerates

China’s retail sales rose 0.5 per cent last month from a year earlier, data shows, expanding for the first time this year.

AAP Newswire