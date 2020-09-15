China’s industrial output accelerates

5370537724001

China's industrial output rose 5.6 per cent in August from a year ago, expanding for the fifth straight month in a boost to an economy trying to regain its footing from the shock of the coronavirus outbreak.

Analysts had expected annual industrial output growth to have quickened to 5.1 per cent in August from 4.8 per cent gain in July, as more businesses resumed production after Beijing managed to largely contain the epidemic and remove most of the nationwide virus curbs.