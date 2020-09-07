Laybuy shares climb 47pc on ASX debut

New Zealand buy now pay later provider Laybuy has had a solid debut on the ASX after listing.

While the number of providers continues to grow, Laybuy's boss believes the rise in delayed payment services highlights the opportunities in the sector.

Laybuy joined the Australian stock exchange at 1200 AEST on Monday, offering shares at $1.41, after an initial public offering that raised $80 million from investors.

The share price had climbed 47.52 per cent to $2.08 at 1548 AEST.

Laybuy offers weekly payments, which it says are more in keeping with budgeting, and helps shoppers and businesses trade even if they do not appear to have a common currency.

Laybuy has also been trading in the United Kingdom since 2018, a year after it began in New Zealand.

Chief executive and former banker Gary Rohloff said the UK was already its biggest market.

US giant PayPal recently announced it will offer a buy now pay later service and compete with the likes of Afterpay, Klarna, Zip and many more

Mr Rohloff said this was a sign of the opportunities in the sector.

"I think PayPal's decision validates and legitimises what our industry is doing," he said.

"There are trillions of dollars in retail and buy now pay later companies aren't anywhere near penetrating that."

He said PayPal's involvement in the sector would boost consumer interest in the same way that Amazon's entry in Australia indirectly helped online traders such as Booktopia and Kogan.

There were 5,672 merchants and 473,000 customers doing business through Laybuy as of June 30.

Laybuy charges merchants a commission of between three and six per cent for a sale.

Shoppers' late payment fees are capped at $40.

The funds raised from the initial public offering will largely help marketing efforts in the UK.

The business also has a $NZ20 million debt facility with Kiwibank to fund growth in Australia and New Zealand and an 80 million pound debt facility with US provider Victory Park Capital for the UK.

Laybuy will not provide earnings guidance or profit forecasts at this stage of its infancy.