AAP Finance

SkyCity shares rise after FY profit jump

By AAP Newswire

Blackjack table. - AAP

1 of 1

New Zealand-based casino group SkyCity Entertainment has had a rise of more than eight per cent on the Aussie share market after its full-year net profit jumped by 62 per cent.

The group, which runs casinos in Adelaide, Auckland, Hamilton and Queenstown, reported statutory net profit after tax of $NZ235.4 million.

However management suggested normalised net profit, which fell 59.7 per cent to $NZ66.3 million, may be a more accurate representation. This figure does not include the one-off gain of $NZ337m SkyCity received from insurers after fire tore through the New Zealand International Convention Centre in October.

The fire forced the casino to close for three days.

The fire was one of two major blights on SkyCity during the 12 months to June 30, along with the coronavirus pandemic.

Management said the casinos in both countries were trading well prior to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Adelaide and Auckland venues posted the biggest slumps in full-year revenue, about 18 per cent.

There will be no final dividend.

For this financial year, management said there will not be an interim dividend but it aims to pay a final dividend.

In an update on the current financial year, management said its domestic operations had recovered more quickly than expected.

Gaming activity at Adelaide and Auckland was just about at pre-virus levels, while gaming activity at Hamilton had exceeded those levels.

The opening of an expanded Adelaide venue is due later this year.

Shares were trading higher by 8.01 per cent to $2.49 at 1550 AEST.

Latest articles

National

Released terrorists to face further checks

Attorney-General Christian Porter has introduced to parliament new laws which would enable a wider range of conditions to be put on terrorists post-jail.

AAP Newswire
National

Northern Territory axes Qld COVID-19 alert

The Northern Territory has removed Greater Brisbane and the Gold Coast from the Top End’s “areas of elevated COVID-19” list.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld’s demands a ‘tall order’: NSW premier

NSW has recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19 while Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the border-related demands of her Queensland counterpart are excessive.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

AGL to buy online power provider Click

Click Energy is being sold to AGL Energy for $115 million under a deal seller amaysim says will shore up its balance sheet.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Temple & Webster profits from pandemic

Online furniture trader Temple & Webster has been one of the big winners of the pandemic, boosting full-year profit by 270 per cent.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Boral’s $1.14b loss prompts review

Boral has reported a full-year loss of $1.14 billion after bushfires, flood and the COVID-19 pandemic hampered production and weakened housing activity.

AAP Newswire