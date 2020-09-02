AAP Finance

Tesla announces share sell off

By AAP Newswire

Tesla company premises - AAP

1 of 1

A day after its 5-for-1 stock split took effect, Tesla has announced plans to sell up to $US5 billion ($A6.8 billion) worth of common shares.

The electric car and solar panel maker said in a filing with securities regulators on Tuesday it intends selling up to 10.03 million shares and using the proceeds for unspecified corporate purposes.

The sales would be made "from time to time" and Tesla says the actual amount of the offering can't presently be determined.

The stock would be sold through 10 different brokerage houses and each would get a 0.5 per cent commission.

Tesla shares closed Tuesday down 4.7 per cent to $475.05.

The filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission came before the markets opened. Any stock sales would likely dilute the value of current shareholders' investments.

As of June 30, Tesla had $US8.6 billion in cash and roughly $US8.5 billion in debt excluding vehicle and solar panel financing.

The company has to finance some big-ticket capital spending this year because it's building a new factory in Germany and has plans for an additional plant outside of Austin, Texas.

It's also gearing up to roll out its new "Cybertruck" pickup and a semi sometime next year.

Latest articles

Soccer

Messi misses 2nd Barca training session

Barcelona has indicated that Lionel Messi has missed the team’s training session for the second time in a row.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Perth Glory sign Nabbout on two-year deal

The future of Perth Glory’s captain and coach remain up in the air, but the club has at least secured Socceroos attacker Andrew Nabbout on a two-year deal.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Grealish in but Rashford, Winks out

Marcus Rashford and Harry Winks have withdrawn from England’s squad for their Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark, with Jack Grealish called up.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

AGL to buy online power provider Click

Click Energy is being sold to AGL Energy for $115 million under a deal seller amaysim says will shore up its balance sheet.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Temple & Webster profits from pandemic

Online furniture trader Temple & Webster has been one of the big winners of the pandemic, boosting full-year profit by 270 per cent.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Virus grounds Flight Centre, shares fall

Flight Centre has suffered a $510 million loss due to government-imposed travel restrictions around the world.

AAP Newswire