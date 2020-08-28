AAP Finance

Harvey Norman lifts FY profit 19.4 pct

By AAP Newswire

Shoppers outside a Harvey Norman store. - AAP

1 of 1

Harvey Norman has lifted full-year profit by 19.4 per cent as consumers spent more time at home during the pandemic. The group, which includes the Domayne and Joyce Mayne brands, had a net profit after tax of $480.54 million for the 12 months to June 30. Harvey Norman's 194 franchised stores in Australia continued to trade during the onset of the pandemic. Franchisees' sales rose 8.9 per cent for the year to $6.16 billion. Harvey's 96 overseas company-operated ones all closed for between four and 10 weeks due to the virus. Despite this, they improved sales for the year by 3.5 per cent to $2.08 billion. Stores in New Zealand were the biggest contributor to offshore sales, which improved 28.1 per cent or $21.76 million. The company also has stores in Croatia, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Malaysia, Singapore and Slovenia. Harvey Norman aims to open 12 stores overseas this financial year. It has 18 stores in Melbourne which are currently closed due to stage four virus restrictions. Management expects 11 stores closed in Auckland, New Zealand, due to virus restrictions to re-open from Monday. Shareholders will receive a fully franked final dividend of 18 cents per share, which is down from the previous fully franked final dividend of 21 cents per share. Shares were down 1.51 per cent to $4.24 at 1535 AEST.

Latest articles

News

Ute fire in McDonald’s Shepparton drive-through

Emergency services responded to a vehicle fire in the South Shepparton McDonald’s drive-through around 9 am today. McDonald’s staff evacuated the store, with one fire truck and multiple police units attending the blaze. A witness said they heard...

Jessica Ball
News

Rates need to be addressed this election, ratepayers say

The October local government election may have found its pivotal theme in the form of rates. An open letter was signed by more than 80 Greater Shepparton ratepayers asking all council candidates to consider how it can create a fairer opportunity for residents.

James Bennett
News

Camel farm won’t milk it for us

A small collection of landholders on Greater Shepparton’s western fringes are disputing a planning application for a proposed camel farm.

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Qantas jobs cull continues as virus bites

Qantas will slash another 2,400 jobs at airports across Australia as it tries to stay viable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Fortescue posts record FY profit, revenue

The world’s fourth-biggest iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group had a bumper year in 2019/20 to deliver record profit and revenue.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Rio cuts CEO bonus after caves review

Rio Tinto has financially penalised its CEO after the group blew up and destroyed two ancient deep-time rock shelters in Western Australia.

AAP Newswire