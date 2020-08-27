AAP Finance

Ardent Leisure in the red after virus

By AAP Newswire

A `park closed' sign outside Dreamworld. - AAP

Theme park operator Ardent Leisure has reported a full-year loss of $136.6 million and is trying to re-open its parks next month for the school holidays.

Ardent, which runs Dreamworld, SkyPoint and Whitewater World in Queensland as well as bowling centres in the US, had to close its venues in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The closures meant a $85 million fall in revenue compared to the previous financial year.

While all bar three of the 44 Main Event bowling centres and the SkyPoint observation deck have since reopened, Dreamworld and Whitewater World are still to welcome visitors back.

The reopening of the two parks is set for September 16, before the school holidays. They will operate at 50 per cent capacity to ensure social distancing.

While people from overseas are prevented from visiting Australia and restrictions remain on interstate travel, management said the only reliable customers to target were those in south east Queensland.

Shareholders will not receive a final dividend. They did not receive a final dividend in 2019.

Management made no mention of the potential $4.5 million in fines to be paid relating to the Thunder River Rapids ride tragedy that killed four people in 2016.

The company this year pleaded guilty to safety charges.

Its shares were lower by 2.2 per cent to 44 cents at 1156 AEST.

