Nine loses $574.9m after writedowns

Nine Entertainment has reported a more than half a billion annual net loss after a challenging year when advertising earnings slumped and the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

The bottom line net loss of $574.9 million for 2019/20, compared to a profit of $233.9 million in the previous year.

This followed revenue of $2.2 billion which was down seven per cent on a continuing operations basis.

Nine, which operates Nine Network, streaming service Stan and capital city mastheads The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald and Australian Financial Review, blamed the loss on impairment charges and goodwill writedowns totalling $655 million.

Most of that was due to writedowns on its investment in real estate digital platform Domain and metro free-to-air television operation.

CEO Hugh Marks was upbeat, telling staff not to focus on the loss.

"It is not a direct reflection of the underlying profitability of our businesses or their future," he wrote in an email to staff cited by the AFR on Thursday.

Mr Marks said Nine had been sheltered from the worst of the market and economic impact of COVID-19 due to the cost-cutting, jobs cuts and other strategic decisions taken over the past five years.

"Our focus on the growth platforms in the market - primarily digitally based and video-centric - has paid off," he said in a statement.

"We are confident that this current environment will only make us stronger."

Stan has an active 2.2 million subscribers.

Excluding impairments and goodwill write-downs, net profit for the year was $155.9 million, down 22 per cent.

Nine will pay a final dividend of seven cents a share.