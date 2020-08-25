AAP Finance

Qantas to slash 2,500 airport jobs

By AAP Newswire

Qantas planes and workers at Brisbane Airport. - AAP

1 of 1

Qantas is proposing to cut up to 2,500 more workers at airports across Australia, adding to the 6,000 employees already leaving the airline.

Management on Tuesday told staff it is looking to outsource ground handling crew, who handle baggage, cleaning and other work for Qantas and Jetstar.

The move would save Qantas $100 million per year as the travel industry remains devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

While Qantas and Jetstar have their own ground staff at major airports, the proposal aims to use the specialists who provide the services for the airlines at other airports.

Qantas would outsource the ground handling work at 10 airports: Adelaide, Alice Springs, Brisbane, Cairns, Canberra, Melbourne, Darwin, Perth, Sydney and Townsville.

About 2,000 jobs would be affected by the move.

Jetstar will also outsource ground handling at six airports - Adelaide, Avalon, Brisbane, Cairns, Melbourne and Sydney Domestic - impacting about 370 jobs.

A plan to outsource bus services in and around Sydney Airport could also lead to 50 job losses.

Qantas employees will have a chance to bid for the work as part of their enterprise bargaining agreement.

Qantas Domestic chief executive Andrew David said domestic capacity was 20 per cent capacity of pre-COVID levels.

"We know travel restrictions will lift eventually, but the market will be very different," he said.

"Every airline will come through this much leaner and more efficient, and we have to be able to compete if we're going to survive."

The Transport Workers Union demanded Qantas boss Alan Joyce stand down over the job cuts, saying: "This is not shrewd management, it is economic violence."

"Qantas has taken millions in Jobkeeper wage subsidies, more than any other company, with the express intent of keeping people employed," TWU National Secretary Michael Kaine said in a statement.

"But now Alan Joyce wants to destroy thousands more livelihoods. This is callous abuse of public money. The chief executive must resign."

Shares in the airline were higher by 1.47 per cent to $3.78 at 1341 AEST.

Latest articles

Other sport

Pakistan dig in as rain frustrates England

James Anderson has moved one shy of 600 Test wickets on a frustrating and mainly forgettable fourth day of the third Test between England and Pakistan.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Anderson made to wait for Test milestone

Rain has stalled England’s bid for victory in the third Test against Pakistan with fast bowler James Anderson still searching for a magical milestone.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Refreshed Marsh ready for cricket restart

Mitch Marsh is refreshed and ready to face England after a five-month break that has involved training, fishing and chewing the fat with Justin Langer.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Fortescue posts record FY profit, revenue

The world’s fourth-biggest iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group had a bumper year in 2019/20 to deliver record profit and revenue.

AAP Newswire
Finance

CSL ‘cautiously optimistic’ on vaccine

Biotech giant CSL has reported a 9.6 per cent profit increase for the 2019/20 financial year and is working on a coronavirus vaccine.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Rio cuts CEO bonus after caves review

Rio Tinto has financially penalised its CEO after the group blew up and destroyed two ancient deep-time rock shelters in Western Australia.

AAP Newswire