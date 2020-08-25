AAP Finance

Qantas jobs cull continues as virus bites

By AAP Newswire

Qantas planes and workers at Brisbane Airport. - AAP

1 of 1

The COVID-19 jobs toll at Qantas will climb above 8,000, with ground crew positions across Australia to be outsourced.

Airline management on Tuesday signalled that about 2,400 workers who handle baggage, cleaning and other duties for Qantas and Jetstar will be impacted.

The move is forecast to save the national carrier $100 million a year as the travel industry remains devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Today's announcement will be very tough for our hard-working teams, most of whom have already been stood down for months without work," Qantas Domestic chief executive Andrew David said.

The group in June sacked 6,000 workers as part of a three-year plan to slash costs by $15 billion. It raised $1.36 billion from institutional investors in June, and $71.7 million from retail investors in August.

Up to 2000 jobs will be affected by Qantas outsourcing at 10 airports: Adelaide, Alice Springs, Brisbane, Cairns, Canberra, Melbourne, Darwin, Perth, Sydney and Townsville.

Jetstar will also outsource ground handling at six airports - Adelaide, Avalon, Brisbane, Cairns, Melbourne and Sydney Domestic - impacting about 370 jobs.

Qantas employees will have a chance to bid for the work, but not Jetstar staff, who have a different industrial relations arrangement.

Mr David said the Qantas group was due to lose $10 billion this financial year, and outsourcing was one way to address the situation.

"We know travel restrictions will lift eventually, but the market will be very different," he said.

"Every airline will come through this much leaner and more efficient, and we have to be able to compete if we're going to survive."

The Transport Workers Union is calling for federal government intervention, citing "reprehensible, spiteful corporate dictatorship" on the part of Qantas, which had held the workers on JobKeeper allowance for months.

"Scott Morrison should step in ... and take an equity stake in Qantas and guide it through this mess because clearly corporate governance is not working at this company," union National Secretary Michael Kaine said.

He called on the airline to repay millions of dollars in JobKeeper wage subsidies which had been claimed with the express intent of keeping people employed.

"This is a clear misuse of community money. This is a clear abuse of community trust."

Mr Kaine called for the scalp of Qantas CEO Alan Joyce over Tuesday's news.

The airline has received $515 million in government support, according to a spokesman.

Most of this support was via JobKeeper ($267 million), which had largely gone to stood-down workers.

The rest of the funds helped bring Australians home from overseas and provide critical services.

Shares in the airline finished higher by 2.95 per cent to $3.84 at the close of trade on Tuesday.

Latest articles

Sport

Maddie Garrick releases online coaching program

If you have a heartbeat, you have an athlete — a mantra put forward by Shepparton basketball product Maddie Garrick through her newly launched coaching program. The self-titled online mentorship is somewhat of a passion project for the...

Liam Nash
Sport

Raft of new changes for NAB League and VFL

A major shift in AFL talent programs will leave the NAB League and VFL looking different next year. On Monday, the AFL announced it would make a raft of new changes to the junior talent development leagues and its second-tier competitions, the VFL...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Football news | Barooga and Picola United announce coaches for 2021

On the way out of Barooga Recreation Reserve is club legend James Hazelman, who is joining Berrigan in the Picola District Football League next season alongside former Hawk Will Gorman

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Fortescue posts record FY profit, revenue

The world’s fourth-biggest iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group had a bumper year in 2019/20 to deliver record profit and revenue.

AAP Newswire
Finance

CSL ‘cautiously optimistic’ on vaccine

Biotech giant CSL has reported a 9.6 per cent profit increase for the 2019/20 financial year and is working on a coronavirus vaccine.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Rio cuts CEO bonus after caves review

Rio Tinto has financially penalised its CEO after the group blew up and destroyed two ancient deep-time rock shelters in Western Australia.

AAP Newswire