AAP Finance

Westfield operator posts big $3.6b loss

By AAP Newswire

The Westfield Shopping centre in Doncaster, Melbourne. - AAP

1 of 1

Westfield shopping centres operator Scentre has reported a massive bottom line half-year loss, after writing down the value of its 42 properties in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Scentre Group has posted a net operating loss of $3.6 billion for the six months ending June 30, following the $4.1 billion write-down as well as a $232 million credit charge related to the pandemic.

Revenue from its properties totalled $1.1 billion, down 16 per cent compared to the same period last year.

"In-store sales for our retail partners were impacted by the pandemic and the associated restrictions on people movement," Scentre said.

Total like-for-like in-store sales fell by 8.1 per cent while in-store speciality sales dropped 12 per cent, with the worst declines occurring in NSW (14.2 per cent), Victoria (14 per cent) and New Zealand (19.8 per cent).

But CEO Peter Allen said while this had been a difficult time for customers and retail partners the underlying fundamentals of the group's business remained strong.

"The business is well-positioned to deliver long term sustainable returns for security holders through economic cycles," he said in a statement.

"We own and operate major essential social infrastructure in the best locations close to where people live."

Latest articles

News

Sport stars support Benalla students

They say it’s not what you know, but who you know and St Joseph’s Primary Deputy Principal Leigh Symons put that into practice recently when looking for ways to inspire students. The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for people from all walks of...

Simon Ruppert
News

AusNet uses new technology to map powerlines in north east

Energy company AusNet Services has utilised new LiDAR technology to map its electricity distribution network in recent weeks. The technology, which uses laser light to measure distances, is being used to create a 3D model of the network, which is...

Benalla Ensign
News

Shovel-ready tourism projects top of Haines’ agenda ahead of special budget

Federal Member for Indi Helen Haines has urged the Federal Government to create a new Regional Tourism Infrastructure Fund for Indi ahead of the special budget scheduled for October. In her submission to treasurer Josh Frydenberg last week, Dr...

Meg Saultry

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Fortescue posts record FY profit, revenue

The world’s fourth-biggest iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group had a bumper year in 2019/20 to deliver record profit and revenue.

AAP Newswire
Finance

CSL ‘cautiously optimistic’ on vaccine

Biotech giant CSL has reported a 9.6 per cent profit increase for the 2019/20 financial year and is working on a coronavirus vaccine.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Investors raise ANZ shares after payout

Investors have rewarded ANZ Bank for its interim dividend payout of 25 cents per share, and raised its share price.

AAP Newswire