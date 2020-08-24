Fortescue posts record FY profit, revenue

5370537724001

Iron ore producer Fortescue Metals Group has posted a record annual profit of $US4.7 billion ($A6.6 billion) and set a target of zero net emissions from its operations by 2040.

The group, which is the world's fourth-biggest iron ore miner, said the 49 per cent lift in profit for 2019/20 was driven by record shipments and ongoing low costs that underpinned revenue of $US12.8 billion ($A17.9 billion).