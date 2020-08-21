AAP Finance

Inghams’ profit down 68% as demand drops

By AAP Newswire

Chickens in a barn. - AAP

1 of 1

Poultry processor Inghams is concerned Australians are eating less chicken due to COVID-19 restrictions after the crisis felled full-year profit by 68 per cent.

Demand for chooks crashed as the Australian and New Zealand governments required workplaces adopt safety measures to guard against the virus earlier this year.

Inghams made a net profit after tax of $40.1 million in the 12 months to June 27.

The impact of virus restrictions continues. Inghams is using a reduced workforce in Victoria as part of the state government's tougher rules.

In its outlook commentary, management said COVID-19 restrictions in Australia and New Zealand were affected consumption.

Supply may also be affected by the virus, although management believes its network is well positioned.

Shareholders will receive a final dividend of 6.7 cents per share, fully franked.

This is lower than the 2019 equivalent of 10.5 cents per share, fully franked.

Inghams shares were higher by 4.86 per cent to $3.45 at 1506 AEST.

