Wesfarmers’ 69% profit fall on write-down

Booming sales at Bunnings and Officeworks through the pandemic may have been a bright spot in Wesfarmers' full-year results, but the conglomerate had 69 per cent drop in net profit.

Wesfarmers reported a $1.69 billion profit, down from $5.51 billion for 2019, partly due to $461 million in impairments including the troubled Target brand name, restructuring Kmart operations and costs in its industrial and safety business.