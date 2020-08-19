AAP Finance

CSL reports near 10% profit rise

By AAP Newswire

A scientist working in the lab of Biotech giant CSL - AAP

1 of 1

CSL has reported a 9.6 per rise in profit for the 2019/20 year as the biotech giant joins the global effort to find a vaccine for COVID-19.

CSL returned a net profit after tax of $US2.1 billion ($A2.9 billion), while total revenue and other income rose 7.2 per cent to $US9.15 billion.

Final dividend was $US2.02 for 2020.

"We are privileged to be in a unique position of having capabilities, competencies and assets across the organisation to respond to COVID-19," CSL chairman Brian McNamee and chief executive Paul Perreault said in a joint statement.

They believe multiple approaches to find a vaccine are essential.

"No single vaccine or therapeutic approach is going to solve the health crisis," the said.

"We remain optimistic that the extraordinary amount of scientific collaboration happening across industry, academia and government ... will lead to effective treatments and vaccines in the near future."

CSL results came as the Morrison government announced it has entered into an agreement that would see every Australia receive a free coronavirus vaccination if trials at Oxford University prove successful.

The Oxford trial is being run in conjunction with British drug company AstraZeneca.

Latest articles

Finance

CSL reports near 10% profit rise

Biotech giant CSL has reported a 9.6 per cent profit increase for the 2019/20 financial year.

AAP Newswire
Finance

WBC dumps H1 dividend, no certainty on H2

Westpac Banking Corp has decided not to pay a dividend for the first half of its financial year as its looks to shore up its balance sheet.

AAP Newswire
Finance

BHP FY profit down 4% on virus struggle

Miner BHP has taken a four per cent hit to its full-year profit because of COVID-19, and sees tough competition ahead in iron ore.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

NAB’s Q3 profit fall can’t scare investors

National Australia Bank’s coronavirus-challenged cash profit for its third quarter appears not as bad as feared by investors on the share market.

AAP Newswire
Finance

AMP shares surge on dividend, buy-back

Investors have seized on AMP shares, sending them higher by 11 per cent, after it declared special dividend and share buy-back program.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Mesoblast surges on cusp of US approval

An Australian biotech has received crucial scientific backing for its cell therapy to be approved in the US, and shares have surged.

AAP Newswire