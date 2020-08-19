CSL ‘cautiously optimistic’ on vaccine

CSL boss Paul Perreault is "cautiously optimistic" that a COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use will be in place by mid-2021.

Releasing its 2019/20 company results, the biotech giant said it is continuing it work with the University of Queensland on a vaccine.

It is also in talks with British drug company AstraZeneca, which is linked to the Oxford University trials.

The Morrison government announced on Wednesday it has entered into an agreement that would see every Australian receive a free coronavirus vaccination if trials at Oxford University prove successful.

"We remain cautiously optimistic," Mr Perreault told reporters, but also warned there is a risk of failure trying to produce a vaccine.

"It is important that the public understands this risk, and that no single vaccine or therapeutic approach is going to solve this global health crisis."

CSL returned a net profit after tax profit of $US2.1 billion ($A2.9 billion) for 2019/20, a 9.6 per cent increase on the previous year.

Total revenue and other income rose 7.2 per cent to $US9.15 billion.

Full-year dividend for 2020 was $US2.02.

Mr Perreault said demand remains strong right across the company's portfolio.

"We are operating from a position of strength," he said.

CSL is expecting revenue growth of in a range of six to 10 per cent in 2020/21.

Seasonal influenza vaccines grew by 21 per cent as governments sought to secure manufacturing capacity to protect their populations again influenza amidst the pandemic.

However, the health crisis has proved challenging for the global plasma industry.

CSL said the collection of plasma has been adversely impacted in the past few months due to extended lockdowns and other government actions.

To mitigate this, CSL has a number of initiatives in place to sustain plasma collections.

CSL shares were trading just over three per cent higher at $302.18.