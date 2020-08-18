AAP Finance

WBC dumps H1 dividend, no certainty on H2

By AAP Newswire

A man walks by a Westpac branch. - AAP

Westpac will not pay a first-half dividend after third quarter cash earnings dropped by 22 per cent, and has been punished on the share market.

The bank delivered the bad news to shareholders on Tuesday as it revealed third quarter cash earnings were $1.32 billion, down from $1.65 billion this time last year.

Westpac cited the coronavirus pandemic as a chief reason not to pay a dividend, after delaying its decision from May.

"Given the desire to retain a strong balance sheet and the ongoing uncertainty in the operating environment, the board has now decided it is prudent not to pay a first-half 2020 dividend," it said.

Westpac will next consider dividends when it releases its full-year results in November.

In the first half of fiscal 2019, the bank paid an interim dividend of 94 cents per share. Its final dividend was reduced to 80 cents.

The banks said the low cash rate was impacting its margins.

It also had an impairment charge of $826 million.

Chief executive Peter King said the pandemic impact was clear as activity fell and margins declined.

"While there have been some signs that the economy is performing better than early expectations, significant uncertainty remains, particularly given the unpredictability of COVID-19 outbreaks and their local impacts," he said.

Management will also be hoping the 78,000 account holders with mortgage deferrals (as of July 31), worth $30 billion, can make repayments.

The number of accounts with deferrals had improved on the 135,000 deferrals granted earlier, worth $51 billion.

Shares in the bank were lower by 2.25 per cent to $17.19 at 1502 AEST.

