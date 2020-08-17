AAP Finance

BlueScope FY profit drops 91% on writedown

By AAP Newswire

The Port Kembla Steelworks. - AAP

1 of 1

Australia's largest steel maker BlueScope has had a 91 per cent dive in full-year profit after a $197 million write-down of its New Zealand and Pacific Islands operations.

BlueScope reported net profit after tax of $96.5 million, but maintained the same shareholder dividend as this time last year of eight cents per share, unfranked.

The company in July warned of the write-down for New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, based on projected lower earnings.

This regional arm had a $95.7 million decline in sales revenue from lower steel prices, forced closure for four weeks due to New Zealand's COVID-19 measures and an inability to cut costs.

Management has reviewed operations and is expected to make changes, including redundancies, which will save up $50 million.

The virus also impacted other regions. Demand for building materials fell along with prices. In the US, major car makers who use BlueScope materials stopped production for about eight weeks.

The revamp of the New Zealand and Pacific Islands operations, as well as the $1 billion expansion of its North Star steel mill in the US, are top priorities this financial year.

The company said there was a high level of uncertainty in its outlook due to the virus and could not offer earnings guidance.

Its shares were higher by 1.24 per cent to $12.22 at 1500 AEST.

Latest articles

Rugby

Waratahs keen for revenge against Brumbies

The NSW Waratahs have lost their past five matches to the Brumbies but they hope the tide will turn in Saturday’s Super Rugby AU clash in Canberra.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Young gives Hunt much-needed NRL certainty

Interim St George Illawarra coach Dean Young has given Ben Hunt certainty over his position for the final six rounds of the NRL season.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Panther was right to call out abuse: Tamou

Penrith captain James Tamou is “super proud” of winger Brent Naden for calling out alleged racial abuse from fans during Friday’s NRL match in Gosford.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

NAB’s Q3 profit fall can’t scare investors

National Australia Bank’s coronavirus-challenged cash profit for its third quarter appears not as bad as feared by investors on the share market.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Airport boss downplays credit rating risk

Sydney Airport’s equity raising did not follow pressure from credit ratings agencies, its boss says, after disastrous first half results.

AAP Newswire
Finance

AMP shares surge on dividend, buy-back

Investors have seized on AMP shares, sending them higher by 11 per cent, after it declared special dividend and share buy-back program.

AAP Newswire