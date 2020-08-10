AAP Finance

Investors shun Qantas shares offer

By AAP Newswire

A Qantas plane on the tarmac. - AAP

1 of 1

Qantas has blamed poor takeup of its latest share offer on tightened border restrictions after only five per cent of shareholders participated.

The airline has raised $71.7 million from retail investors via its share purchase plan - well short of its $500 million target.

The airline said five per cent of 173,343 eligible shareholders participated. The offer was open for two weeks to August 5.

States and territory border officials across the country have manned checkpoints to control who enters a jurisdiction as part of efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Qantas said the border restrictions and their implications for travel demand had an obvious impact on the share price and takeup of the offer.

Those who participated in the recent share offer paid $3.18 per share, a 2.5 per cent discount on the five day volume weighted average price of $3.26 per share.

At 1343 AEST, Qantas shares were trading higher by 3.01 per cent to $3.42 per share.

The airline had a better result from an offer to institutional investors in June, in which it raised $1.36 billion.

The latest share offer result adds to the pressures facing Qantas. In June, the airline slashed 6,000 jobs and said it will cut $15 billion in costs over three years due to the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

Demand for long haul international flights is not expected to recover for years.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton psychologists say extra sessions a “huge relief”

Shepparton psychologists have welcomed the Federal Government’s announcement of 10 extra Medicare-subsidised psychology sessions. As of Friday, people across Victoria and Victorian-NSW border towns can access 10 additional therapy sessions if they...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

A Perfect Coincidence

On July 25, winners of the revamped 2020 Furphy Literary Awards were announced after more than 1000 entries were received from across Australia and overseas. During the next few weeks, The News will publish the winners in the youth and junior short...

John Lewis
News

Council bulldozes popular but “not permitted” BMX hotspot

Greater Shepparton City Council is under fire from a small group of locals who are angry at its decision to clear man-made BMX jumps near Lincoln Dve, Shepparton. The BMX jumps were a popular hot spot for teenagers in the bushland next to the Broken...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Wesfarmers to keep paying Melbourne staff

Wesfarmers has assured Melbourne staff theyr will keep their jobs at chains such as Bunnings, Kmart and Officeworks during the six-week coronavirus lockdown.

AAP Newswire
Finance

AMP Australia boss Alex Wade resigns

AMP Australia chief executive Alex Wade has resigned from the financial services giant with immediate effect.

AAP Newswire
Finance

RBA rate tipped to stay as Vic struggles

The Reserve Bank’s decision on the cash rate will be one of the main points of interest for investors in the day in finance.

AAP Newswire