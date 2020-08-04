AAP Finance

Retail spending down 3.4% in June quarter

By AAP Newswire

Shoppers walking through Rundle Mall in Adelaide - AAP

1 of 1

Retail sales in Australia fell by 3.4 per cent in the June quarter amid coronavirus lockdowns, which is the biggest drop since the GST was introduced in 2000.

Cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services were the hardest hit (-29.1 per cent), according to seasonally adjusted data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The bureau revised its estimate of retail sales in June from a gain of 2.4 per cent to 2.7 per cent.

June was the first full month of trade after the first lockdowns were introduced to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Latest articles

News

It’s a jungle out there ... well, almost

A giant giraffe has emerged in the front yard of a Deniliquin home, turning heads and putting smiles on faces. Alan ‘Choker’ Dashwood came across the statue in Berrigan, and it now has pride of place at the front of the Butler St home he shares...

Zoe McMaugh
News

Clubs come together for festive fun

Deniliquin Rotary and Deniliquin Lions Club members came together for a special Christmas in July celebration on Monday night. While abiding with COVID-Safe regulations, the combined service clubs enjoyed themed games and a delicious Christmas feast...

Zoe McMaugh
Sport

Marshall speaks about injury

Daniel Hughes

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Digital game being used to assess children

Melbourne company Tali Digital is making progress commercialising its digital game that can assess young children for learning disorders.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Dicker Data benefiting from WFH trend

IT distributor Dicker Data says its profit was up 23.5 per cent to $29.4 million as companies order more equipment to serve employees working from home.

AAP Newswire
Finance

CIMIC in talks to sell 50 pct of Thiess

CIMIC is in talks with US-based Elliott Management for a sale of a 50 per cent stake in Thiess.

AAP Newswire