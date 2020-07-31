AAP Finance

AMP first half profit set to halve

By AAP Newswire

Financial services giant AMP expects first-half underlying profit to more than halve and blamed a higher loan loss provision and the volatility from the coronavirus pandemic for the likely result.

AMP said interim underlying profit would fall between $140 million and $150 million. It had reported underlying first-half net profit of $309 million a year ago.

The underlying profit figures are for retained businesses, after AMP sold its life insurance division earlier this year.

AMP expects to set aside about $25 million to cover potential credit losses at AMP Bank, while performance and transaction fees at investment arm AMP Capital are expected to be 40 per cent lower.

Chief executive Francesco De Ferrari said the first half results had been impacted by the market volatility of COVID-19, but the business had a strong capital position to respond.

AMP will provide its interim results on August 13.

