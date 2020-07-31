AAP Finance

Origin Energy June quarter revenue falls

By AAP Newswire

The Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) facility. - AAP

Electricity and gas retailer Origin Energy's fourth-quarter revenue from its share in the Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) project fell 5 per cent, primarily due to a hit to demand as a result of coronavirus-related disruptions.

The project raked in revenue of $610.2 million, compared with $643.4 million a year ago.

Production at APLNG, the largest producer of natural gas in eastern Australia, rose marginally to 64.5 petajoules between April and June, compared with 64 PJ a year earlier.

