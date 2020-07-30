Building approvals slump again in June

AAP Finance
Building approvals slump again in JuneBy AAP Newswire
Home building approvals have fallen for another month to an eight-year low in June, as the housing sector stuggles to recover from the conronavirus pandemic.
Approvals for the construction of new homes have fallen 4.9 per cent in which was , which was worse than the two per cent decrease the market was expecting.
Approvals for private sector houses were down 5.7 per cent in the month, while those the "other dwellings" category, which includes apartment blocks and townhouses, fell 5.3 per cent.
Westpac senior economist Matthew Hassan said the pull back is in line with Westpac expectations and has approvals tracking in line with tis forecasts for 2020.
"Approvals will likely understate weakness in building as work on many existing projects will likely be delayed and some approved projects will be shelved or slower to commence, he said.
"Also bear in mind that coming months will see some additional support coming from the government's HomeBuilder scheme."
In the 12 months to June, building approvals were down 15.8 per cent, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.
Falls in dwelling approvals were recorded across all the states for both detached and attached dwellings, with NSW, Queensland and Western Australia suffering double digit falls.