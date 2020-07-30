AAP Finance

Fortescue posts record iron ore shipments

By AAP Newswire

Fortescue Metals Group sign. - AAP

1 of 1

Fortescue Metals Group beat its full-year iron ore estimates on the back of record shipments in the fourth quarter as demand picked up in China.

Resurgent demand for iron ore from the world's biggest importer of the raw material has helped support prices that have far outperformed other commodities, even as much of the rest of the world is still gripped by the coronavirus pandemic.

Fortescue, the world's fourth-largest iron ore miner, shipped 47.3 million tonnes of the steel-making material in the June quarter, up from the 46.6 million tonnes a year ago, and ahead of analyst estimates.

The company reported shipments of 178.2 MT for the year, above the miner's own upgraded forecast of 175-177 MT.

Fortescue received $US80.64 per dry metric tonne (dmt) over the June quarter, or about 86 per cent of the benchmark average Platts 62 per cent CFR Index price.

Over the last fortnight, Rio Tinto and BHP have both reported higher iron ore output thanks to strong conditions in China, whose economy returned to growth in the second quarter.

Fortescue's costs did rise, though, to $US13.02 per wet metric tonne in the quarter, nearly 2 per cent higher than a year ago, due to COVID-19.

The miner forecast shipments of 175-180 MT for the year ahead, betting that the flood of liquidity from Beijing to support the world's second-largest economy will accelerate demand.

Latest articles

World

Fed chief says virus surge slows recovery

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says the surge in US coronavirus cases is beginning to weigh on economic activity and slow the recovery.

AAP Newswire
World

Big tech chiefs absorb US lawmakers’ jabs

The chiefs of four big US tech giants are being grilled on their business practices at a congressional hearing in Washington.

AAP Newswire
World

Dutch govt will not advise use of masks

Dutch health officials say the scientific evidence of face masks’ effectiveness in slowing the spread of the coronavirus is mixed.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

IAG flags stunted growth, no FY dividend

Insurance Australia Group, the owner of brands including CGU, NRMA and SGIO, has flagged flat growth in gross written premiums ahead of its full-year results.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Earnings wait to slow ASX200

Australian markets are expected to fall slightly on Monday as investors sit on their hands ahead of earnings season.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Bubs Australia entering vitamin business

Bubs Australia is launching Vita Bubs, a vitamin and mineral supplement line of products, as it announced its revenue was up 32 per cent in FY2020.

AAP Newswire