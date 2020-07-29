Rio Tinto first-half profit drops 4 pct

5370537724001

Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto's first-half profit fell four per cent, as coronavirus-driven disruptions spurred a drop in copper shipments and overshadowed the impact of higher iron ore prices.

Underlying earnings for the six months ended June 30 fell to $US4.75 billion ($A6.62 billion), from $4.93 billion a year earlier, but beat analyst estimates of $US4.36 billion.