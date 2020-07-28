Jobs fall amid rise in Vic virus cases

AAP Finance
Jobs fall amid rise in Vic virus casesBy AAP Newswire
Employment fell 1.1 per cent between mid-June and mid-July, with the biggest loss suffered in Australia's second most populous state of Victoria which is seeing a fresh wave of coronavirus infections.
Total payroll jobs decreased 2.2 per cent in Victoria as additional COVID-19 restrictions were re-introduced, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed on Tuesday, .
Nationally, payroll jobs are 5.6 per cent below mid-March levels, when Australia recorded its 100th confirmed COVID-19 case, forcing it to introduce strict mobility restrictions.