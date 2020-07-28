AAP Finance

Westpac money-laundering issues widen

By AAP Newswire

Westpac Bank signage. - AAP

1 of 1

Westpac says it has provided information on more than 500,000 additional transactions to Australia's financial crime watchdog in relation to a money laundering and child exploitation scandal.

Australia's second-biggest lender on Tuesday said not all of these transactions of $10,000 or more which it disclosed to The Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) may have breached anti-money laundering laws.

Westpac is facing allegations that it enabled more than 23 millions illegal payments, including between known child sex offenders, in a scandal that has resulted in a major management overhaul and the lender's setting aside $900 million for a possible penalty.

Westpac said after looking deeper into its systems and in response to a notice from the AUSTRAC, it disclosed about 175,000 transactions it had not previously reported and another 365,000 for which it may not have had complete or accurate information.

"A significant proportion of the potential reporting issues relate to a range of complex scenarios where the legislation requires Westpac to exercise judgement on how multiple transactions may be aggregated and whether a threshold transaction has actually occurred," the bank said in a statement.

The lender said it was still working with AUSTRAC and that the number of threshold transaction reports may change.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton’s welfare groups concerned about JobKeeper cuts

Shepparton’s welfare groups say the number of hungry people will be “exacerbated” when JobSeeker and JobKeeper payments are slashed in September. The Federal Government plans to reduce the JobKeeper payment from $1500 to $1200 a fortnight, with...

Madi Chwasta
News

Bruce’s two-wheeled Toolamba treasure

Bruce Farley’s restoration of his 105-year-old motorcycle took a little longer than anticipated, but the result is a shiny jewel of Aussie and Kiwi craftsmanship. John Lewis spoke to the Toolamba man about his passion for breathing new life into old...

John Lewis
News

Tallygaroopna Men’s Shed grateful for grant

At Tallygaroopna Men’s Shed, all the guys want to do is to get stuck into some hard yakka among mates. And thanks to the Greater Shepparton Foundation, the group has 4000 reasons to do exactly that. A $4000 donation from the foundation means...

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

Finance

IAG flags stunted growth, no FY dividend

Insurance Australia Group, the owner of brands including CGU, NRMA and SGIO, has flagged flat growth in gross written premiums ahead of its full-year results.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Earnings wait to slow ASX200

Australian markets are expected to fall slightly on Monday as investors sit on their hands ahead of earnings season.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Westpac recruits Deutsche ANZ boss Miller

Westpac has named Deutsche Bank Australia boss Anthony Miller as the head of its institutional bank.

AAP Newswire