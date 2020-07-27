AAP Finance

Lynas kicks off design work on US facility

By AAP Newswire

An aerial view of Lynas Corp's Mt Weld mine in WA. - AAP

1 of 1

Rare earths producer Lynas Corp has signed a contract with the US Department of Defense to begin initial design work for a heavy rare earth separation facility in Texas.

The Pentagon is providing initial funding for the project.

The Phase 1 funding forms part of a concerted effort by Washington to reduce the United States' reliance on China as the world's largest producer of the strategic minerals used to make missiles, cell phones and a range of other high-tech equipment.

Lynas, the largest rare earth producer outside China, expects to finish the planning and design work for the facility in fiscal 2021.

The facility will process heavy rare earths sourced from Lynas' flagship Mt Weld mine in Western Australia, which the company says will then become the "only source of separated Heavy Rare Earths outside China."

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Cumani eyes early spring with Creedence

After winning two of his three starts since joining the Matt Cumani stable, Creedence will be given the chance at tougher spring company after a short break.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Anderson duo to miss spring carnivals

Trainer Chris Anderson has opted to hold Ballistic Boy and Profit back from spring carnivals in Sydney and Melbourne to focus on the Magic Millions in January.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Mystery Shot makes it five on the trot

The Lindsay Smith-trained Mystery Shot has extended his winning streak to five with a tough on-pace performance at Caulfield.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

IAG flags stunted growth, no FY dividend

Insurance Australia Group, the owner of brands including CGU, NRMA and SGIO, has flagged flat growth in gross written premiums ahead of its full-year results.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Westpac recruits Deutsche ANZ boss Miller

Westpac has named Deutsche Bank Australia boss Anthony Miller as the head of its institutional bank.

AAP Newswire
Finance

South32 flags impairments amid volatility

South32 will take total impairments of $166 million in its full year accounts against struggling manganese alloy smelters in S Africa and Australia.

AAP Newswire