Perpetual in $450m US acquisition

Fund manager Perpetual Limited has agreed to acquire US-based investment management business Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss LLC for $US319 million ($A448 million).

Barrow Hanley, which manages about $US44.1 billion ($A61.9 billion) of funds, will boost Perpetual's scale of operations and increase its underlying earnings per share by more than 20 per cent on an annualised basis, the Australian company said.