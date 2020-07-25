AAP Finance

US orders Boeing 737 engine checks

By AAP Newswire

US safety regulators have issued an emergency order directing airlines to inspect and if necessary replace a critical engine part on popular Boeing 737 jets after four reports of engines shutting down during flights.

The Federal Aviation Administration said its order affected about 2000 twin-engine passenger jets in the United States.

The FAA said operators must inspect any 737 that has been parked for at least seven days or been flown fewer than 11 times since being returned to service because of reports that certain engine valves can become stuck in the open position.

Corrosion of the valves on both engines could lead to a complete loss of power without the ability to restart the engines, the FAA said in the order dated Thursday.

The agency said pilots could be forced to land somewhere other than an airport.

Passenger jets have two or more engines, and multiple engine failures are rare - one example was the 2009 "Miracle on the Hudson," in which US Airways pilots landed their plane on the Hudson River in New York after bird strikes knocked out both engines.

Major airlines typically fly their planes several times a day.

However, they parked hundreds of planes when the coronavirus pandemic triggered a collapse in air travel and are bringing some of those planes back as passenger traffic has picked up slightly.

The order applies to versions of the 737 called the NG and Classic, the latter of which are no longer in production but remain in some airline fleets.

The directive does not apply to the newer Boeing 737 Max, which has been grounded worldwide since March 2019 after two crashes that killed 346 people.

