AAP Finance

Aroa Biosurgery pops 80 pct in ASX debut

By AAP Newswire

ASX senior manager Blair Harrisonand Aroa Biosurgery CEO Brian Ward - AAP

1 of 1

Aroa Biosurgery has soared more than 80 per cent on its ASX debut as investors snapped up shares of the Kiwi sheep-gut biotech company.

At 1330 AEST, Aroa shares were up 84.7 per cent to $1.385, giving the 140-person company a market capitalisation of around $416 million.

The company raised $30 million by selling 40 million new shares at 75 cents apiece, with early investors selling another $15 million worth of shares.

The company makes a soft tissue regeneration platform, Endoform, which is derived from sheep forestomach and is used as a scaffolding for wound healing.

"We knew after the roadshow that we had good institutional demand, we knew today would go well, but it's been surprising how well it's gone," Aroa founder and chief executive Brian Ward told AAP.

Trading began following a bell-ringing ceremony livestreamed between the ASX's headquarters in Sydney and Aroa's offices in Auckland, joined by happy investors and staff.

"It's been quite a party," Mr Ward said.

The company plans to use the funds from the IPO to expand in the United States, where it has five commercial products approved for sale, targeting chronic wounds, hernia, soft tissue and breast reconstruction.

Its products have been used in more than four million procedures at 600 hospitals.

Aroa says that Endoform is 20 per cent to 60 per cent less expensive than competing biological regeneration products, while only slightly more expensive than synthetic scaffolding technology..

In FY2020 the company had product revenue of $NZ22 million ($A20.6 million) and was earnings positive.

Latest articles

Sport

Payney’s Punt | Caulfield races preview

Here at Payney’s Punt, we have never been quite good at the much-loved board game Monopoly. But we may as well be titled kings of the game after our brilliant (or sheer luck) use of the ‘get out of jail free card’ in the last at...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Outside The Box: Weirdest sporting mascots

Sometimes when you reflect on certain parts of sporting culture, you’re left with one overwhelming thought — “why is this a thing?”. My favourite example of this is the idea of mascots; why do most sporting organisations get an...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

No has-Benn, Cobram-Yarroweyah United’s appoints new coach

International experience and genuine wicket-taking ability are two assets Cobram-Yarroweyah United can expect to get out of newly appointed captain-coach Liam Benn. Joining United last season from Nuneaton in England, Benn started life in the Murray...

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

Finance

IAG flags stunted growth, no FY dividend

Insurance Australia Group, the owner of brands including CGU, NRMA and SGIO, has flagged flat growth in gross written premiums ahead of its full-year results.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Westpac recruits Deutsche ANZ boss Miller

Westpac has named Deutsche Bank Australia boss Anthony Miller as the head of its institutional bank.

AAP Newswire
Finance

South32 flags impairments amid volatility

South32 will take total impairments of $166 million in its full year accounts against struggling manganese alloy smelters in S Africa and Australia.

AAP Newswire