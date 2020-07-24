AAP Finance

IAG flags stunted growth, no FY dividend

By AAP Newswire

IAG logo - AAP

1 of 1

Insurance Australia Group has flagged flat growth in gross written premiums, and its insurance margin will be lower than forecast, ahead of its full-year results.

IAG, which owns brands including CGU, NRMA and SGIO, said growth in gross written premiums would likely be 1.1 per cent due to lower compulsory third party pricing and COVID-19 impact.

The company had earlier forecast growth would be in low single digit figures.

However, IAG's anticipated insurance margin of 10.1 per cent would miss earlier guidance of 12.5 to 14.5 per cent.

Natural peril claim costs of $904 million, higher than the expected $850 million, were the main reason.

Shareholders cannot expect a dividend, according to the announcement.

The company is due to publish its full-year results on August 7.

Latest articles

World

Pompeo echoes Nixon’s ‘Frankenstein’ China

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has quoted former president Richard Nixon while listing deep concerns about the activities of China’s Communist Party.

AAP Newswire
World

US virus cases soar past 4-million mark

US coronavirus cases have topped 4 million as new infections emerge at the highest rate in the world.

AAP Newswire
World

US, Australia misleading France: China

Chinese diplomats say a campaign by some US, Australian and British politicians has “misled” French officials on the treatment of Uighurs.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

BlueScope flags earnings hit from virus

BlueScope Steel expects to report second half earnings of $260 million, down from an earlier estimate of $302.4 million.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Unemployment climbs but jobs returning

Australia’s unemployment rate jumped to a seasonally-adjusted 7.4 per cent in June, with the number of unemployed rising by 69,300 during the month.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Rio Tinto seeing China demand recovery

Rio Tinto has reported a 1.5 per cent rise in iron ore shipments, supported by strong Chinese demand.

AAP Newswire